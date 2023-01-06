Frankfort's Charlianne Robinson drives the ball past Western Hills' Christina Ayers (21) and teammate Rheanna Murphy (52) during Thursday's game at WHHS. Western Hills won 59-57. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ girls basketball team had played Frankfort once this season, so the Lady Wolverines knew what to expect when the two teams met again Thursday at WHHS.
“We competed with them the first time,” Western Hills first-year coach Jana Hughes said. “We knew it would be a battle. At Frankfort they led by 12, we led by 12, and they pulled it out at the end.”
In the first meeting, FHS won 51-48 on Dec. 10.
On Thursday, Western Hills was in control early, leading 17-8 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime.
“We came out ready to go, and we hit our free throws,” Hughes said. “We knew Frankfort was going to fight. They weren’t going to quit.”
The Lady Panthers didn’t. Instead FHS chipped away at the Western Hills lead, trailing 41-36 after the third quarter and eventually taking a 53-50 lead after a London Blythe 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the game.
It’s a pattern Frankfort has followed in recent games.
“In most games we’ve done that, fall behind and then come back, but it expends so much energy to try and do that,” FHS coach Deron Norman said.
The Lady Wolverines responded with a seven-point run, good for a 57-53 lead with 1:40 remaining.
FHS tied the game with 55 seconds left, and Western Hills won on a layup by Bry’e Wolfe with four seconds remaining.
It was Western Hills’ first district win since beating The Frankfort Christian Academy 40-38 in the 41st District tournament on March 15, 2021.
“This is huge game for us going forward,” Hughes said. “It’s our second win in a row, and hopefully we can use this as a positive.”
Wolfe led all players with 19 points, and Charlianne Robinson was Frankfort’s top scorer with 17 points.
“They’re going to respond, and they’re going to give a great effort,” Norman said of his team. “I knew we’d make a determined effort, but it doesn’t do any good if your back is against the wall all the time. We make runs, but we expend so much effort.”
Western Hills, 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the district, continues district play Friday with a home game against Franklin County.
Frankfort (8-8, 1-1) plays at Lloyd Memorial Saturday.
