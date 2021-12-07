Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 37-33 win over Bluegrass United, a home school team, Monday at WHHS.

Kiana Mitchell led WHHS with 12 points, followed by Christina Ayers with nine, Lauren McGaughey and Denise Waddell with four points each, and Sakota Wilder, Aubrey Perkins, Mykenzie Hellard and Kaylind Davis with two points each.

McGaughey grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Western Hills hosts Henry County Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

