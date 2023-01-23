Western Hills’ girls basketball team defeated Trimble County 56-32 Saturday in Bedford.

Christina Ayers led WHHS with 16 points, and Kiana Mitchell was in double figures with 11.

012523.GBall-WH Davis_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kaylind Davis, center, seen here driving between Great Crossing's Adrianna Brown (3) and Meridith Turner (14) last week at WHHS, scored four points in the Lady Wolverines' 56-32 win at Trimble County Saturday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

