In a back and forth battle Monday in the 41st District tournament, Western Hills’ girls basketball team had the last run, hitting three free throws in the final 50 seconds to beat The Frankfort Christian Academy 40-38 at WHHS.
The Lady Wolverines will play Franklin County today at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the tournament.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” Muravchick said. “Our biggest thing is maturity, and that will come with basketball IQ.
“We’ve been quarantined three times, and then snow hit us. Our kids have had to watch game film to learn. It’s been a tough year.”
TFCA led 17-14 at halftime when Caitlin Wallace hit a 3-pointer just past the midcourt line at the buzzer.
The Lady Royals extended their lead to five, 27-22, at the end of the third quarter and were up 29-22 after Morgan Monroe scored less than 10 seconds into the final period.
“Our girls have played hard all year long,” coach Monroe said. “We’ve been hit by injuries at the end of the season. We had a season-ending ACL tear with our starting point guard (Sarah Asher), a bad sprain by Beth Roy, a starter, and another sprain with Jade Canterbury. This was her first game back, and she wasn’t 100%. We’ve been playing with nine players.”
After the Lady Royals went ahead 29-22, WHHS tied the game with a seven-point run that included a 3-pointer by Sakota Wilder, two free throws from Aubrey Perkins and layup by Sara Ayers.
Wallace’s second 3 of the game gave TFCA a 37-33 lead with 2:07 left in the game, but Wilder countered with a trey to pull the Lady Wolverines within a point, and WHHS went 5-for-8 from the foul line in the final 1:09 to pull out the win.
Wilder scored 11 points to lead WHHS, and Sara Ayers had 10 points.
Wallace scored a game-high 17 points for TFCA, which finishes the season at 5-11.
“Our kids play other sports, and for some basketball is not their first sport,” coach Monroe said. “We’re a small school, and they’ll say, ‘if you’ll play basketball, I’ll play soccer or volleyball.’
“They first come out to help their friends, but then they learn they have skills.”
Western Hills takes a 2-19 record into Tuesday’s game.
“This is one of the funnest groups I’ve coached,” Muravchick said. “They never quit. Whether they’re down 10, down 50, up 10, they go 150 miles per hour.
“When the girls get down they don’t fold. They’re young, and they have nothing to lose. When we play Franklin County, we’ll have nothing to lose. We’ll play like it’s David versus Goliath. We’ll be Goliath, and we’ll sling as many rocks as we can.”
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (38) — Morgan Monroe 6, Caitlin Wallace 17, Clara Gross 6, Caroline Johnson 5, Jade Canterbury 2, Abrianna Sutherland 2.
WESTERN HILLS (40) — Sakota Wilder 11, Mykenzie Hellard 2, Aubrey Perkins 8, Sara Ayers 10, Denise Waddell 3, Christina Ayers 2, Kaylind Davis 4.
