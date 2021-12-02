Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls basketball team defeated Carroll County 47-43 Wednesday at WHHS to improve to 2-0.

The Lady Wolverines had balanced scoring, led by Mykenzie Hellard with 10 points and followed by Denise Waddell with nine points, Lauren McGaughey with seven, Sakota Wilder and Christina Ayers with six points each, Kaylind Davis with four, Kiana Mitchell with three, and Sara Ayers with two points.

McGaughey had eight rebounds.

Western Hills played at Bullitt Central Friday.

