Great Crossing’s girls basketball team scored the first eight points of the game and went on to defeat Western Hills 74-30 Tuesday at WHHS.

011823.GBall-WH Mitchell-Great Crossing-Ray Brown_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kiana Mitchell (2) tries to get past Great Crossing's Kaylee Ray, left, and Adrianna Brown during Tuesday's game at WHHS. Great Crossing won 74-30. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Warhawks were leading 20-7 late in the first quarter when Western Hills’ Kaylind Davis and Kiana Mitchell hit back-to-back 3-pointers, making the score 20-13 at the end of the quarter.

011823.GBall-WH Wilder-G Crossing-Ray Brown.jpg

Western Hills' Sakota Wilder (4) drives past Great Crossing's Adrianna Brown (3) and Kaylee Ray Tuesday at WHHS. Great Crossing won 74-30. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription