Western Hills' girls basketball team stayed close the entire game Tuesday, but Henry Clay came out with the 42-33 win at WHHS.

Henry Clay led 9-8 after the first quarter, 17-15 at halftime and 28-22 going into the final period.

Denise Waddell was Western Hills' top scorer with 10 points, and she had five assists. 

Mykenzie Hellard and Christina Ayers each scored six points for the Lady Wolverines, followed by Elizabeth Judy with four points, Sara Ayers with three, and Aubrey Perkins and Kaylind Davis with two points each.

Sara Ayers had eight rebounds, and Christina Ayers had seven rebounds.

Western Hills closes out the regular season Friday at John Hardin with a game at 6:30 p.m.

