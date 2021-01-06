010721.Brandon Muravchick_file photo.jpg

Western Hills girls basketball coach Brandon Muravchick, seen here talking to his team during a timeout in a 2018 photo, says his team's safety is the top priority after a positive COVID test result puts the WHHS program on pause. (State Journal file photo)

The Western Hills’ girls basketball team played its season opener Monday. It’ll be nearly two weeks before the Lady Wolverines play again.

WHHS has its next five games on the KHSAA website listed as COVID cancelations, and Western Hills Athletics Director Don Miller confirmed Wednesday there has been a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.

The program paused all activities from Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 15.

“We knew this was going to be one of the toughest years we’ve ever had,” WHHS girls basketball coach Brandon Muravchick said. “You have to think about the kids, and our kids’ safety is our No. 1 priority.

“Our kids are upset about it, but their health and safety come first. That’s the most important thing.”

WHHS found out about the positive test result Wednesday. Among the five games listed as canceled is a Jan. 15 matchup with Frankfort. Because that is a district game, it will be rescheduled.

The Western Hills and Frankfort boys teams will play each other on Jan. 15 at WHHS in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader.

Three other local teams have had games canceled this week because their opponents have COVID issues. Those games were the WHHS boys at Garrard County Thursday, The Frankfort Christian Academy boys at Jackson City Saturday, and the Russell girls at Franklin County Saturday.

The Lady Wolverines’ first game back will be Jan. 19 at Great Crossing followed by a game Jan. 22 at FCHS. Both games are district contests.

“They’ll be able to condition on their own,” Muravchick said about his team. “We want to help their mental health, and we don’t want to lose what we’ve gained.”

Muravchick has a young squad this year, with seven middle schoolers on the team’s roster.

WHHS opened the season at Henry County Monday. The Lady Wolverines fell behind 12-0 in the opening minutes and lost by 12 points, 57-45.

“It was not for lack of hustle, for lack of effort or lack of attitude,” Muravchick said about his team. “Their attitude is super. They just need some maturity.”

