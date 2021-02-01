Western Hills logo

For the second time this season, Western Hills' girls basketball team is on pause due to COVID-19.

An official who called the Lady Wolverines' game Thursday tested positive for COVID, shutting down the WHHS program until Feb. 7, according to WHHS Athletic Director Don Miller.

Western Hills (0-7) had five games canceled last month after a positive test within the program.

The Lady Wolverines is cancelling four games this week. Their next game is at home against Lafayette on Feb. 9.

