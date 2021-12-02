Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls basketball team opened its season with a 53-38 win at Burgn Tuesday.

Denise Waddell led WHHS with 12 points, followed by Mykenzie Hellard with nine, Sakota Wilder with seven, Christina Ayers, Kiana Mitchell and Lauren McGaughey with five points each, Kaylind Davis with four, Sara Ayers with three, Bry’e Wolfe with two, and Aubrey Perkins with one point.

McGaughey had a team-high 12 rebounds.

