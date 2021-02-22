Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, beating Burgin 46-38 at WHHS.

Kiana Mitchell led the Lady Wolverines with 17 points, followed by Denise Waddell with eight, Audrey Butler with six, Christina Ayers with five, Mykenzie Hellard with four, and Kaylind Davis, Aubrey Perkins and Elizabeth Judy with two points each.

Mitchell also had nine rebounds.

WHHS (1-9) played at Collins Monday and is at Gallatin County Wednesday.

