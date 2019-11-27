Brandon Muravchick is beginning his third year as the head girls basketball coach at Western Hills, and he’s starting to see a change in the program.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s my third year, and things are starting to even out. There’s a new system when you come in for the girls to get used to, but it’s starting to come around.”
The Lady Wolverines went 14-17 last season and graduated four seniors.
This year’s squad has two seniors, Maddie LeCompte and Kellen Kilgore.
“Maddie and Kellen have been playing here since they were in the seventh grade,” Muravchick said. “Maddie, I think, is one of the top five players in the region with her work ethic and her drive. We need her to step up and take charge, and she does on offense and defense.
“Kellen, with her size, would play more of a guard position, but she’s one of the biggest people we have. We rely on her in the middle to create pressure and be a threat when she’s inside.”
Kilgore is 5-7. The team’s tallest player is eighth grader Rachel Shropshire at 5-10.
WHHS has three juniors, and nine of the Lady Wolverines’ 14 varsity players are sophomores or younger.
“There are a lot of new faces,” Muravchick said. “We’re really starting from the bottom up with a total rebuild.”
But there are players besides LeCompte and Kilgore with varsity experience.
Juniors Audrey Butler and Olivia Turner saw extensive playing time on the varsity level last year.
“When we played Woodford County, Audrey guarded Delaney (Enlow),” Muravchick said. “She’s not as tall (as Enlow), but she played like she was 7-foot tall.”
Turner suffered a torn ACL in last season’s district tournament and isn’t expected back until January.
LeCompte was WHHS’ leading scorer last year at 14 points per game, followed by sophomore Leann Way with 10 points a game.
“I think Leann is one of the top players in the region,” Muravchick said. “She scores quite a bit, but she’s so unselfish. We’re trying to get her to be more aggressive going to the rim and attacking.”
Western Hills doesn’t open the season until Dec. 6, when it plays at North Hardin.
The Lady Wolverines’ first home game is Dec. 9 against West Jessamine, and their first district contest at home Dec. 13 against Frankfort.