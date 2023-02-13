Western Hills’ girls basketball team won the Louisville Valentine’s Classic played Friday and Saturday at Highlands Latin.

WHHS defeated Washington County, Presentation and June Buchanan to claim the championship.

021523.WHHS girls team_Twitter.jpg

Western Hills' girls basketball team won the Louisville Valentine's Classic Saturday. From left are WHHS head coach Jana Hughes, Shelby Simpson, Malia Campbell, Kiana Mitchell, Lauren McGaughey, Aubrey Perkins, Kaylind Davis, Christina Ayers, Sakota Wilder, assistant coach Connie Goins, Gracie Chappell, Bry'e Wolfe, Denise Waddell, Sara Ayers, Madison Armstrong and assistant coach Hannah Morgan. (Photo via Twitter)

