Western Hills' girls basketball team won the Louisville Valentine's Classic Saturday. From left are WHHS head coach Jana Hughes, Shelby Simpson, Malia Campbell, Kiana Mitchell, Lauren McGaughey, Aubrey Perkins, Kaylind Davis, Christina Ayers, Sakota Wilder, assistant coach Connie Goins, Gracie Chappell, Bry'e Wolfe, Denise Waddell, Sara Ayers, Madison Armstrong and assistant coach Hannah Morgan. (Photo via Twitter)
Western Hills’ girls basketball team won the Louisville Valentine’s Classic played Friday and Saturday at Highlands Latin.
WHHS defeated Washington County, Presentation and June Buchanan to claim the championship.
Western Hills defeated Lexington Christian Monday and hosts Sayre Wednesday before closing out the regular season Saturday at Louisville Collegiate.
• The Lady Wolverines opened the tournament Friday with a 64-44 win over Washington County.
Bry’e Wolfe led WHHS with 12 points, followed by Malia Campbell with 11 and Sakota Wilder with 10.
Also scoring for Western Hills were Sara Ayers and Kiana Mitchell with seven points each, Aubrey Perkins with six, Shelby Simpson and Denise Waddell with three points each, Kaylind Davis and Christina Ayers each with two points, and Lauren McGaughey with one.
WHHS shot 42.9% from the field.
Campbell and McGaughey each had eight rebounds to lead the Lady Wolverines.
• Campbell scored a team-high 14 points in Western Hills’ 50-32 victory over Presentation.
Christina Ayers was in double figures with 12 points, followed by McGaughey with five, Davis and Perkins with four points each, Wilder and Waddell each with three points, Simpson and Sara Ayers with two points apiece, and Mitchell with one point.
McGaughey grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, and Campbell had nine.
• Western Hills cruised to a 70-29 win over June Buchanan.
WHHS shot 51% from the field, including 50% (4-for-8) from 3-point range.
Davis led the Lady Wolverines in scoring with 15 points, and McGaughey had 14 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Perkins with nine points, Mitchell with eight, Wilder with seven, Campbell with six, Christina Ayers with five, and Sara Ayers, Gracie Chappell and Wolfe with two points each.
• Trailing 12-11 after one quarter, Western Hills outscored Lexington Christian 22-4 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
WHHS went on to defeat LCA 47-27 at Western Hills Monday.
Campbell was the Lady Wolverines' top scorer with 14 points, followed by McGaughey and Perkins with seven points each, Mitchell, Christina Ayers and Davis with five points each, and Wolfe and Gabrielle Combs each with two points.
Western Hills shot 54.5% in the first half on its way to a 33-16 lead at halftime.
Wolfe was WHHS' leading rebounder with seven, and Campbell had six rebounds.
