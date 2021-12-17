The Frankfort Christian Academy girls basketball team stayed with Western Hills through the first 20 minutes of the game Thursday, but WHHS pulled away for a 60-35 win at TFCA.

The Lady Royals trailed Western Hills 29-17 at halftime and opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to get within four points at 29-25, but that was as close as they got.

“We knew this was going to be difficult because we don’t have our point guard,” TFCA coach April Wilhoite said.

Point guard Sarah Asher, who returned from a torn ACL in November, tore her other ACL in Monday’s game at Franklin County.

Foul trouble was an issue for Western Hills in the first half.

“Our defense allowed them to score from the free throw line, and that kept them in the ballgame the entire game up until the third quarter,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “Once we started playing defense by moving our feet and not using our hands, we got consistent play on the offensive end.

“We got in foul trouble early in the first half, and we had good bench play. Some of them came off the bench and gave us good minutes. Bry’e Wolfe, an eighth grader, brought a lot of energy.”

After seeing TFCA get within four points, Western Hills closed out the third quarter with a 10-4 run, good for a 39-29 advantage going into the final quarter.

The Lady Wolverines scored the first five points of the fourth to go ahead 44-29, and TFCA didn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

“We had 28 turnovers, the most we’ve had this season,” Wilhoite said. “We knew it was going to be hard because we were missing our ballhandler.”

Sakota Wilder led WHHS with 12 points, and Christina Ayers scored 10.

Caitlin Wallace was the Lady Royals’ top scorer with 12 points.

Thursday’s win evened Western Hills’ record at 5-5, and it was the district opener for WHHS. The Lady Wolverines’ next district game is at home Friday at 6 p.m. against Great Crossing.

TFCA (0-7, 0-4) hosts St. Francis Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.

WESTERN HILLS (60) — Lauren McGaughey 8, Bry’e Wolfe 3, Kiana Mitchell 8, Gracie Chappell 2, Sakota Wilder 2, Mykenzie Hellard 2, Aubrey Perkins 2, Sara Ayers 6, Christina Ayers 10, Kaylind Davis 7.

FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (35) — Caitlin Wallace 12, Clara Gross 8, Brady Barnes 6, Emily Wallace 2, Jade Canterbury 7.

