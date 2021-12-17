The Frankfort Christian Academy's Caitlin Wallace, left, and Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey battle for a rebound during Thursday's game at TFCA. Western Hills won 60-35. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy's Caitlin Wallace, left, and Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey battle for a rebound during Thursday's game at TFCA. Western Hills won 60-35. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Bry'e Wolfe (1) turns to take the ball upcourt Thursday at The Frankfort Christian Academy. WHHS won 60-35. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy girls basketball team stayed with Western Hills through the first 20 minutes of the game Thursday, but WHHS pulled away for a 60-35 win at TFCA.
The Lady Royals trailed Western Hills 29-17 at halftime and opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to get within four points at 29-25, but that was as close as they got.
“We knew this was going to be difficult because we don’t have our point guard,” TFCA coach April Wilhoite said.
Point guard Sarah Asher, who returned from a torn ACL in November, tore her other ACL in Monday’s game at Franklin County.
Foul trouble was an issue for Western Hills in the first half.
“Our defense allowed them to score from the free throw line, and that kept them in the ballgame the entire game up until the third quarter,” WHHS coach Brandon Muravchick said. “Once we started playing defense by moving our feet and not using our hands, we got consistent play on the offensive end.
“We got in foul trouble early in the first half, and we had good bench play. Some of them came off the bench and gave us good minutes. Bry’e Wolfe, an eighth grader, brought a lot of energy.”
After seeing TFCA get within four points, Western Hills closed out the third quarter with a 10-4 run, good for a 39-29 advantage going into the final quarter.
The Lady Wolverines scored the first five points of the fourth to go ahead 44-29, and TFCA didn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
“We had 28 turnovers, the most we’ve had this season,” Wilhoite said. “We knew it was going to be hard because we were missing our ballhandler.”
Sakota Wilder led WHHS with 12 points, and Christina Ayers scored 10.
Caitlin Wallace was the Lady Royals’ top scorer with 12 points.
Thursday’s win evened Western Hills’ record at 5-5, and it was the district opener for WHHS. The Lady Wolverines’ next district game is at home Friday at 6 p.m. against Great Crossing.
TFCA (0-7, 0-4) hosts St. Francis Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
WESTERN HILLS (60) — Lauren McGaughey 8, Bry’e Wolfe 3, Kiana Mitchell 8, Gracie Chappell 2, Sakota Wilder 2, Mykenzie Hellard 2, Aubrey Perkins 2, Sara Ayers 6, Christina Ayers 10, Kaylind Davis 7.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (35) — Caitlin Wallace 12, Clara Gross 8, Brady Barnes 6, Emily Wallace 2, Jade Canterbury 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.