Western Hills’ girls soccer season ended in heartbreaking fashion, with Great Crossing winning 3-2 in a match that went to a shootout.
The Lady Wolverines closed out their season with an 8-7-2 record after Wednesday’s loss in the 41st District Tournament at Sower Soccer Complex, and Great Crossing (4-11-1) advances to tonight’s championship match against Franklin County.
“It’s hard to see the season finish like this,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “There are some things we need to work on, some things we need to improve.
“You hate to look forward right after the season ends, but we only lose three seniors, and we have a lot of key players returning.”
Great Crossing scored with 24:55 left in the first half, but the lead lasted just six minutes as Ella Davis connected on a shot to tie the match at 1-1.
Davis scored again, with 9:37 left in the first half, to give the Lady Wolverines a 2-1 lead.
The score stayed 2-1 until the Warhawks scored with 14:26 remaining.
The game was still tied at the end of regulation, sending it into two five-minute overtime periods.
Neither team scored, and the game went to a penalty kick shootout.
Great Crossing made three PKs. Davis made her shot, and WHHS goalkeeper Carson Graves had a save, but Western Hills missed on three shots.
Scoring for the Warhawks in regulation were Brooke Dennard and Madisyn Dodge.
“I feel like we need to work on our ability to put the ball in the back of the net,” Brady said. “We look aggressive, but we need to finish.
“We’ll be back at it next season.”
WHHS’ seniors are Logan Thomas, Kaley Hoelscher and Ashley Peal.