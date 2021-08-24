Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls soccer team defeated Mercer County 7-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament Monday at Boyle County High School.

The win puts the Lady Wolverines in the Section 6 championship match Thursday against Lexington Catholic. The match will be at 6 p.m. at Boyle County.

Kennedy Carter scored three goals for WHHS Monday, and Maddie Muller, Lauren Murray, Anna Lodmell and Ella Davis each had one.

Muller also had two assists with Carter and Davis each recording one.

Elizabeth Judy made five saves and had the shutout in goal.

Lexington Catholic won 1-0 Monday with a COVID cancellation by Boyle County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription