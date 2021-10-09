When the Great Crossing and Western Hills girls soccer teams met in the regular season, Great Crossing won 4-0 in Georgetown.

In Friday’s 41st District tournament final, it took two overtime periods and penalty kicks to decide the winner.

Western Hills' Kennedy Carter reacts after scoring the game-tying goal in the second half Friday against Great Crossing in the 41st District tournament final. Great Crossing won 2-1 on penalty kicks. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Great Crossing, which lost to WHHS in the district final last year, defeated the Lady Wolverines 2-1 Friday at Franklin County.

Both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament, and Western Hills will play Monday on the road as district champions are hosting district runners-up in the first round.

Monday’s pairings will be determined at the tournament draw Saturday.

“I am incredibly proud of these ladies,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “To come in down 1-0 and not just get back in the game but take it to PKs, I’m just incredibly proud.”

The 41st District title match started Thursday but was stopped several times for thunder and lightning before play was halted for the night with the Warhawks leading 1-0 at halftime.

Play resumed Friday with the start of the second half, which remained scoreless until WHHS’ Kennedy Carter put a shot in the net to tie the match at 1-1 with 10:53 remaining.

The score was still tied at the end of regulation, sending the match to two five-minute golden goal overtime periods.

Neither team scored in OT, and the match’s outcome was decided by penalty kicks.

Western Hills’ Maddie Muller made her shot, but Great Crossing keeper Shelby Smith stopped three WHHS penalty kicks. The Warhawks’ Meren Patton, Meridith Turner and Brooklyn Couch all made their PKs to get the win.

Patton scored for Great Crossing Thursday in the first half.

“I told the girls once it goes to PKs, it’s like a game of rock, paper, scissors,” Brady said. “Everyone contributed, and everyone played their hearts out. We didn’t have a lot of time. We’d already played a half, and I just told everyone to go hard.”

Western Hills’ Maggie Richardson, Ella Davis and Lauren Murray were named to the all-tournament team along with Avery Sanford and Audrey Wells of Franklin County, Caroline Miklavcic and Callie Perry of Frankfort, and Ally Nowlin, Patton, Kamri Smith and Shelby Smith of Great Crossing. Shelby Smith was named the Most Valuable Player.

