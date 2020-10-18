Last week, Western Hills’ girls soccer team won the 41st District Tournament for the first time in school history.
The Lady Wolverines’ reward was a first-round home match in the 11th Region Tournament Saturday against Lafayette, ranked sixth in the state by MaxPreps.
Lafayette defeated Western Hills 4-1 at WHHS and will play Henry Clay Tuesday in the semifinals at Great Crossing.
“We came out to ready to play,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “We went after it. Sometimes you play teams that are better, and that’s OK. The girls played strong and with heart the full 80 minutes.
“Since I’ve been here I talked about changing the culture. In the past, especially my first year, if we were down 4-1 they would have given up.
“Today they played their hearts out, and even though it’s not the result we wanted, when they came off the field they were able to hold their heads high.”
This was Brady’s fifth season as WHHS’ head coach.
Scoring for Lafayette (9-3-2) were Brooke Dawahare with two goals and Ella Abraham and Kristin Gamble each with one.
The Generals took a 1-0 lead with 17:16 left in the first half, and nine minutes later Kennedy Carter’s goal for Western Hills tied the match at 1-1.
Lafayette scored once more before halftime for a 2-1 lead and added two goals in the second half.
In their last seven regular-season games, WHHS went 2-5, but the Lady Wolverines opened the 41st District Tournament with a 4-1 win over Franklin County and defeated top-seeded Great Crossing 3-2 in the district title match on the Warhawks’ home field.
“I think it was there the whole time,” Brady said when asked about his team’s turnaround in the postseason. “We had to realize it. We had the skill, and we should have had a better record than we showed. We didn’t play as effectively and as efficiently as we could.
“We had two great district games. We really played well, and we made it happen.”
WHHS finished the year at 8-6. The Lady Wolverines had seven seniors on this year’s team: Mattie Brock, Carson Graves, Sara Jones, Jiana Manglicmot, Kristin Tucker, Olivia Turner and Anna Woolums.
