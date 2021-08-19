Western Hills’ girls soccer team never trailed Wednesday, but it took 90 minutes of play and a shootout before the Lady Wolverines could breathe easy.
That’s when WHHS defeated Frankfort 3-2 Wednesday in the Capital City Classic at Western Hills.
“When you go to a shootout it’s anybody’s game,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “I hate to end it that way. I’d like to play another 90 minutes and see what could happen.”
The only goal in the first half was scored by WHHS’ Kennedy Carter, and the score stayed 1-0 until 22:51 was left in the second half.
That’s when a goal by Frankfort’s Annabel Young tied the game.
Carter’s second goal with 14:40 remaining put WHHS up 2-1. The Lady Wolverines had a chance to extend their lead with a penalty kick with 9:45 left, but FHS goalkeeper Caroline Miklavcic made the save to keep the score at 2-1.
With just 19 seconds remaining, Frankfort’s Claire Moore scored to tie the game.
After two five-minute overtime periods where neither team scored, the match went to a penalty kick shootout.
“If I’m being completely honest, I’m proud for basically grinding it out and getting the result, but I don’t feel we played up to our caliber,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said.
“We didn’t execute and play as well as we might have, and that seems to happen when we play Frankfort. Daniel does a good job.”
In the shootout, Ella Davis, Anna Lodmell and Maddie Muller all made their shots for Western Hills, and Miklavcic blocked one attempt.
For Frankfort, Young and Sawyier Shaw connected on their PKs, and WHHS goalkeeper Elizabeth Judy had a save.
“We knew Western Hills would be a tough game,” Rogers said. “We came up with a game plan, and we came in and executed it. Unfortunately, we came up on the bad side of the shootout.
“We used to play timid, but we played from whistle to whistle. There was no quit.”
The Lady Panthers also went to a shootout in Monday’s Capital City Classic game against Shelby County after neither team scored in regulation. Shelby County won 1-0.
“I feel like we’ve gotten some momentum from our last couple of games,” Moore said, “and even though we came up short, we still have momentum. I’m proud of our effort and our work.
“We said at practice yesterday and after Monday’s game, ‘let’s shock Hills.’ We came up short, but we definitely shocked Hills.”
The tournament continues Saturday with two games at the Sower Soccer Complex. Frankfort will play Franklin County, which lost to Shelby County 3-0 Wednesday, at 6 p.m. in the third-place game, and WHHS and Shelby will meet in the championship game at 8 p.m.
“I feel like we can perform better, and the players all agreed,” Brady said. “We have work to do. We’re not where we want to be. We’ll see one of these teams again (in the district tournament). Let’s be ready.”
Senior night
Western Hills celebrated Senior Night prior to the start of its game with Frankfort. The seniors honored were Carter, Davis, Muller, Lauren Murray, Cristina Chavez, Maggie Richardson and Leah Hibbetts.
