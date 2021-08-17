Western Hills’ girls soccer team has had its offense in high gear this season, outscoring its opponents 20-10 while running its record to 3-1.
On Monday the Lady Wolverines defeated Franklin County 4-2 at FCHS in the first round of the Capital City Classic.
“We have a strong offensive base,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “I feel we have six different players who are all able to score up top.
“It’s exciting to continue developing their finishing ability, but they’re all dangerous players up top.”
Western Hills’ Anna Lodmell scored twice in the first half, which ended with Western Hills leading 2-1. Meriah Price scored for the Lady Flyers.
Maddie Muller scored with 36:55 left in the second half to put WHHS ahead 3-1, and Lodmell completed the hat trick with her third goal of the match coming with 24:35 remaining.
The score remained 4-1 until Price connected on a shot with 1:23 left to make the final score 4-2.
Carson Reynolds is in his first year as the FCHS coach, replacing Jon Sutphin who resigned after last season.
“We have 11 freshmen,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got three or four freshmen who are starting, and they’re playing big minutes. We are very young, but in our first two games they’ve played big minutes, and I think they’ve shown us a lot.
“This was a little different. It was a rivalry game played in front of an intense crowd, but I thought everyone who stepped on the field was excellent.”
For WHHS, Lauren Murray had two assists, and Ella Davis and Kennedy Carter each had one.
The tournament continues Wednesday at WHHS with Western Hills playing Frankfort and Franklin County taking on Shelby County.
Shelby Co. 1, Frankfort 0
After neither team scored in regulation, Monday’s second match went straight to a penalty kick shootout. Shelby connected on three of its shots while FHS made two, giving the Lady Rockets the victory.
Caroline Miklavcic, Frankfort’s goalkeeper, buried her PK in the upper corner of the net, and Sawyier put a shot past Shelby goalkeeper Emma Lawrence.
Miklavcic also had two saves during the shootout, and Lawrence had one.
