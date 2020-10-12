Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team defeated Franklin County 4-1 Monday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at Great Crossing.

Kennedy Carter scored two goals for WHHS, and Anna Woolums added a goal. The other score came on an own goal.

Taylor Banta had the Lady Flyers' goal.

Western Hills (7-5) will play the winner of the Frankfort-Great Crossing match in Thursday's championship game. The victory puts WHHS in the 11th Region Tournament.

FCHS ends its season at 5-6. The Lady Flyers' seniors are Emily Allen, Banta, Ingrid Hagg, Haviland Harris, Taylor Manley, Emily Melton, Emily Monnin, Grace Parker, Marley Sparks and Alison Wells.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription