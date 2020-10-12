Western Hills' girls soccer team defeated Franklin County 4-1 Monday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at Great Crossing.
Kennedy Carter scored two goals for WHHS, and Anna Woolums added a goal. The other score came on an own goal.
Taylor Banta had the Lady Flyers' goal.
Western Hills (7-5) will play the winner of the Frankfort-Great Crossing match in Thursday's championship game. The victory puts WHHS in the 11th Region Tournament.
FCHS ends its season at 5-6. The Lady Flyers' seniors are Emily Allen, Banta, Ingrid Hagg, Haviland Harris, Taylor Manley, Emily Melton, Emily Monnin, Grace Parker, Marley Sparks and Alison Wells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.