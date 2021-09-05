Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team defeated Woodford County 5-2 Saturday at WHHS.

Maddie Muller scored twice for the Lady Wolverines, and Kennedy Carter, Maggie Richardson and Ella Davis each had a goal. Carter also had an assist.

WHHS (7-4) plays at Great Crossing Wednesday/

