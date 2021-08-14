Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls soccer team defeated Collins 5-4 Saturday at WHHS.

Anna Lodmell scored the winning goal, and Maddie Muller and Ella Davis both scored twice for the Lady Wolverines.

Muller, Kennedy Carter and Maggie Richardson each had an assist.

Western Hills (2-1) plays Franklin County Monday at 6 p.m. at FCHS in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic.

