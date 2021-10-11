Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team ended its season with an 8-0 loss to Lexington Catholic Monday in the 11th Region tournament at Lexington Catholic.

WHHS finishes its season at 10-10. This year's seniors are Kennedy Carter, Cristina Chavez, Leah Hibbitts, Maddie Muller, Lauren Murray and Maggie Richardson.

Lexington Catholic advances to the semifinals Thursday at Sayre and will play Madison Central, a 2-1 winner over Sayre, at 8 p.m. In the other bracket Monday, Henry Clay defeated Lafayette 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout, and Madison Southern edged Great Crossing 1-0.

Henry Clay and Madison Southern will play in Thursday's first semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. The championship will be Saturday at noon.

