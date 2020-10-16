Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team will host Lafayette in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Saturday at 6 p.m.

WHHS (8-5) won the 41st District Tournament Thursday with a 3-2 victory over Great Crossing in the championship match.

Lafayette (8-3-2) lost the 43rd District Tournament final 2-0 to Lexington Catholic Wednesday.

