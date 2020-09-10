Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team improved to 2-0 Wednesday with its second straight shutout, beating Nelson County 3-0 in Bardstown.

WHHS defeated Thomas Nelson 6-0 Tuesday.

Maddie Muller, Kennedy Carter and Ella Davis all scored Wednesday, and Muller and Davis each had an assist.

Carson Graves recorded her second shutout in goal.

The Lady Wolverines (2-0) play at home Saturday at 3 p.m. against East Jessamine.

