Western Hills' girls soccer team lost its home opener Wednesday, falling to Nelson County 4-1.

Kennedy Carter scored for WHHS off an assist from Lauren Murray.

Western Hills (1-1) plays at home Saturday at 11 a.m. against Collins.

