Western Hills’ girls soccer team played Nelson County Wednesday in Bardstown and came away with a 0-0 tie.
WHHS goalkeeper Carson Graves had eight saves.
The Lady Wolverines (2-0-1) play their next match Saturday at Spencer County at 12:30 p.m.
