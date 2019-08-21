Western Hills’ girls soccer team played Nelson County Wednesday in Bardstown and came away with a 0-0 tie.

WHHS goalkeeper Carson Graves had eight saves.

The Lady Wolverines (2-0-1) play their next match Saturday at Spencer County at 12:30 p.m.

