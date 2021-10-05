Western Hills’ girls soccer team earned a district final rematch with Great Crossing Tuesday, beating Franklin County 3-0 in the first round of the 41st District tournament at FCHS.

WHHS and Great Crossing will meet for the district championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Franklin County. Last year, Western Hills defeated the Warhawks 3-2 in the district final.

When WHHS and FCHS met during the regular season, the Lady Wolverines won 4-2. On Tuesday they were able to keep Franklin County off the scoreboard.

“This was a good win by the ladies,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “They played well.

“If you look back at the first game compared to this game, we were able to maintain our emotions a lot better. We didn’t let it get in our heads. We came in focused and didn’t think about the atmosphere or what type of game it was, a cross-town rival and a tournament game.”

WHHS (10-8) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Kennedy Carter off an assist from Anna Lodmell.

Franklin County was called for a foul in the penalty box with 38:22 left in the match, and Maddie Muller made the penalty kick to put the Lady Wolverines up 2-0.

Western Hills’ last goal came on a shot by Ella Davis with 20:51 remaining.

“Our defense played well,” Brady said, “and our midfield did a good job of cutting off their opportunities. Maggie Richardson played her butt off. She and Lauren Murray really played great from there.”

The Lady Flyers wrap up their season with a 3-13-1 record, and they graduate three seniors — Haley Castillo, Avery Sanford and Raeli Woods.

“I thought we had some great work,” FCHS Carson Reynolds said. “Avery Sanford was all over the place. We didn’t seem to able to get anything going out there. It wasn’t our day today.

“We’ll move on and get ready for next year.”

