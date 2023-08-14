Western Hills' girls soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Owen County Thursday at WHHS.

Western Hills logo

Taylor Doss had a hat trick, scoring all of the Lady Wolverines' goals. Those with assists were Ella Martin, Holland Riddell and Addison Judy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription