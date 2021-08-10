Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls soccer team shut out Thomas Nelson 10-0 in its season opener Monday in Bardstown.

Maggie Richardson and Kennedy Carter both had a hat trick with three goals apiece. Ella Davis scored twice, and Anna Lodmell and Maddie Muller each had a goal.

Muller had three assists, and Carter, Davis and Lauren Murray each had one.

Elizabeth Judy was in goal with the shutout for the Lady Wolverines.

WHHS (1-0) plays its home opener Wednesday against Nelson County at 7:30 p.m.

