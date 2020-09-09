Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls soccer team opened its season at home Tuesday with a 6-0 win over Thomas Nelson.

Ella Davis scored three goals for a hat trick, and Kristin Tucker, Maggie Richardson and Kennedy Carter each scored a goal.

Carson Graves had the shutout in goal.

Tuesday was Senior Night for the Lady Wolverines. This year's seniors are Tucker, Graves, Mattie Brock, Sara Jones, Jiana Manglicmot, Olivia Turner and Anna Woolums.

WHHS (1-0) plays at Nelson County today.

