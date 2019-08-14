Western Hills’ girls soccer team won its season opener 11-1 Wednesday over Thomas Nelson in Bardstown.
WHHS’ Maddie Muller scored three goals for a hat trick, Anna Woolums scored twice, and Ella Davis, Logan Thomas, Sara Jones, Maggie Richardson, Anna Lodmell and Kristin Tucker each had a goal.
Thomas and Muller each had two assists, and Cristina Chavez and Ella Davis each had one.
WHHS goalkeeper Carson Graves had six saves.
Western Hills plays its next match Saturday at 11 a.m. at East Jessamine.