Western Hills' girls soccer team won its first 41st District Tournament championship last month. On the back row, from left, are managers Yami Bautista and Grayson Wilhoite, team members Anna Lodmell, Maggie Richardson, Cristina Chavez, Kennedy Carter, Ava Ashley, Maddie Floyd, Olivia Turner, Sarah Lodmell, Sara Jones, Ava Kopp, Leah Hibbits and Ella Davis, assistant coach Maria Garcia and head coach Chris Brady. On the front row are Lauren Murray, Anna Woolums, Carson Graves, Kristin Tucker, Mattie Brock, Maddie Muller and Jiana Manglicmot. Graves, Tucker (MVP), Brock and Muller were named to the all-tournament team. (Photo submitted)

