Western Hills' girls tennis team defeated Frankfort 3-2 Friday at WHHS.

WHHS is hosting Model today for Senior Night, and FHS plays at home today against Anderson County.

Singles: Ella Abney (FH) def. Hannah Neal 9-7, Hunter Kinnaman (WH) def. Ashlyn Willard 8-2, Joshna Kurra (WH) def. Lilia Smithson 8-6.

Doubles: Ava Kopp/Ally Arnett (WH) def. Quinn Hedden/Jaleia Hatchett 8-1, Ella McCutchen/Dorothy Hanson (FH) def. Addison Trent/Mahitha Ramisetti 8-6.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription