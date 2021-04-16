Western Hills’ girls tennis team defeated Franklin County 5-1 Thursday at WHHS.

The Lady Wolverines swept the singles matches and dropped one doubles match.

Western Hills plays its next match Wednesday at Bryan Station, and FCHS is at Anderson County Wednesday.

Singles: Olivia Onodu (WH) def. Nicole Tomes 6-7, 6-1, 1-0; Fernanda Fuentes (WH) def. Lakyn Smith 6-3, 4-6, 1-0; Katie Thurman (WH) def. Lucy Cunningham 6-3.

Doubles: Ally Arnett/Ava Kopp (WH) def. Soumya Maratha/Ellie Bevington 3-6, 6-4, 1-0; Katherine Nolan/Dorsey Williams (FC) def. Hunter Kinnaman/Addison Trent 6-7, 6-1, 10-5; Mahitha Ramisetti/Joshna Kurra (WH) def. Sydney Parritt/Amelia Roney 7-6, 6-4.

