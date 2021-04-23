Western Hills logo

Western Hills' girls tennis team swept the doubles matches to defeat Scott County 3-2 Thursday at Scott County.

WHHS plays at Henry Clay Monday.

Singles: Sydney Zakic (SC) def. Olivia Onodu 6-1, 6-2; Megan Moore (SC) def. Hannah Neal 6-0, 6-2; Hunter Kinnaman (WH) def. Lacey Tyler 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Ava Kopp/Ally Arnett (WH) def. Emily Rose/Courtney Carter 6-0, 6-2; Joshna Kurra/Mahitha Ramisetti (WH) won by default.

