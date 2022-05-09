In the last week of the season, Western Hills’ girls tennis team reached one of its goals.
The Lady Wolverines defeated Frankfort 3-2 Monday at the WHHS courts, avenging a loss earlier this season.
“We always say our goal is to be the queens of Frankfort,” WHHS coach Travis Trent said. “We want to beat (Franklin) County, we want to beat Frankfort, and for the last eight years we’ve accomplished that.”
The win puts Western Hills at 8-4 on the year with one match left in the regular season. That comes Wednesday at Berea.
Frankfort is 12-4 with its last regular-season match at home Thursday against Madison Central for senior night.
“This is our first winning record,” FHS coach Cindy Bramble said. “We’ve had potential, but they had to change their mindset, and they’ve done that.”
Both teams have ample rosters. Frankfort has 19 players out for the team, and WHHS has 10 players on its varsity roster and 18 on the junior varsity team.
Of the 28 playing for Western Hills, seven are seniors.
“All seven of them have full academic scholarships,” Trent said. “They have so much going on, they’ve had to miss a lot. One was a page during the legislative session; several have internships.
“I was excited about having all these seniors, but the hard part has been getting them all here.”
Trent said he’s had his youngest daughter, an eighth grader, help get people out for the team.
“It’ll be a few years before we’re competitive, especially in this region,” he said. “We can play Shelby County, Owen County, but when we get to Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian, Henry Clay, it’s a different level.”
Western Hills’ seniors are Hunter Kinnaman, Ally Arnett, Ava Kopp, Hannah Neal, Mahitha Ramisetti, Sanjna Raj and Fernie Fuentes.
“We’ve had a good season,” Trent said. “Better than most, not as good as some.”
It’s also been a good season for the Lady Panthers.
“They call came together,” Bramble said. “We’ve had to shift the lineup sometimes when kids are sick or kids aren’t here, but we haven’t lost a step, and that says something about this team.
“I’m hoping they’ll go into the summer and keep playing.”
Results
Singles: Ella Abney (F) def. Addison Trent 6-0, 6-2; Ella Denton (F) def. Sruthi Paluri 6-2, 6-1.
