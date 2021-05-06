Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ girls tennis team defeated Tates Creek 4-0 Monday in Lexington.

The Lady Wolverines’ next match is Tuesday at Lexington Catholic.

Singles: Hannah Neal (WH) def. Camilla Lindahl 8-2, Olivia Onodu (WH) def. Hope Davis 8-3.

Doubles: Ava Kopp/Ally Arnett (WH) def. Katherine Thompson/Hope Davis 8-0, Addison Trent/Hunter Kinnaman (WH) def. Abigail Thompson/Johali Yapemacho 8-2.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription