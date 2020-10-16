Western Hills' girls soccer team defeated top-seeded Great Crossing 3-2 Thursday in the championship match of the 41st District Tournament at Great Crossing.

Kennedy Carter, Anna Woolums and Maddie Muller all scored for the Lady Wolverines (8-5).

Frankfort fell behind 3-0 against Great Crossing Thursday in the boys championship match. The Panthers rallied, scoring twice on goals from Preston Barber and Adam Gritton, but that was as close as they got, losing 3-2.

The Lady Wolverines and Panthers both advance to the 11th Region Tournaments. The regional meetings are taking place today.

