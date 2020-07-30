The University of Pikeville announced that it has removed the interim tag and named Ellie Yocum as its permanent head archery coach.
Yocum was promoted to head coach after spending the last three seasons as the program's assistant coach.
Yocum, a graduate of Western Hills, is the daughter of Mac Yocum and Julia Harmon-Yocum.
"I'm very excited for this amazing opportunity," Yocum said. "I can't wait to help shape these student-athletes into the best people and archers they can be."
In her time at Pikeville, Yocum has helped coach one USA Archery Archer of the Year, 11 USA Archery All-Americans, 17 All Mid-South Conference archers, three academic all-conference archers as well as being part of a 3D national runner-up team and an indoor conference championship team.
"We're very eager to see what Ellie can do with this team," Director of Athletics Kelly Wells said. "Her experience with both UPIKE and our current archers, as well as a deep knowledge of the Mid-South Conference scene should make this a smooth, easy transition."
As an athlete, Yocum was a five-time national champion and four-time All-American at the University of the Cumberlands.
