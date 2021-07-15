071621.WHWrestlers-Parker Greenwell_submitted.jpg

Western Hills graduates Jeffery Parker, third from left, and Richard Greenwell, fourth from left, recently signed to wrestle at Midway University. From left are WHHS assistant wrestling coach Sean House, WHHS head coach Sean Wilkins, Parker, Greenwell, assistant coach Chad Greenwell and assistant coach Joe Whitt. (Photo submitted)

Richard Greenwell and Jeffery Parker, who graduated from Western Hills in May, recently signed to wrestle at Midway University.

Greenwell and Parker both plan to major in business.

“We’re very proud of Jeffery and Richard,” WHHS wrestling coach Sean Wilkins said. “Their leadership and dedication to the wrestling team will definitely be missed. They both led the team to historic success.”

During their time on the team, the Wolverines qualified for state duals three out of the past four years and had multiple top five finishes in numerous tournaments.

Wilkins said Parker and Greenwell both had over 100 career wins and multiple top three finishes as well as qualifying for the state tournament. Parker was a medalist in the 2020 tournament when he placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class.

Both wrestlers also received KHSAA all-state academic awards.

“Replacing these two leaders will be a huge challenge,” Wilkins said. “Western Hills wrestling is so very proud of them.”

