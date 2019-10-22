Western Hills’ volleyball team has extended Kristi Buffenmyer’s coaching career at least another week.
WHHS defeated Franklin County 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17) Tuesday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at FCHS.
That puts the Lady Wolverines in today’s championship game against Great Crossing at 6:30 p.m. Both Western Hills and Great Crossing advance to next week’s 11th Region Tournament.
Buffenmyer is retiring at the end of the season.
The Warhawks defeated Frankfort 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-18) in Tuesday’s first match.
FCHS and Western Hills were close in the early stages of all three sets before WHHS pulled away in each one.
“I think we settled down,” Buffenmyer said. “Franklin County kept us on our toes all three sets. Until it got to 10 or 12 points, they were right there with us point for point.
“It was a matter of service receivership for both teams, and serving. We gave them a few points, and they gave a few points to us.”
WHHS (24-11) was leading 10-9 in the third set when it outscored the Lady Flyers 8-1 for an 18-10 advantage.
“I think it was 18-11 when he (FCHS coach Dale Adkins) called a timeout,” Buffenmyer said. “At that point I called them over and said, ‘We’ve got this; go on and finish it off.’
“I shouldn’t have said that so we would have played with the same intensity and urgency. They got close, like 20-17, but I knew if I stayed calm they’d stay calm, and that’s how it came out, thank goodness.”
To Adkins, Tuesday’s match was a microcosm of his team’s season.
“We played well in spurts, and that’s kind of how it’s been all season,” he said. “We play well at times, and then we lose momentum. It seems we never get lucky bounces to go our way. It’s frustrating.
“I told the girls that every team loses its last game except the state champion.”
FCHS (13-22) has three seniors on its team — Joy Bebe, Rosa Kennedy and Laryn Bishop.
“They’re going to be very missed,” Adkins said, “but I like what our younger kids did this season. There are some who will be asked to step in next year and contribute on the varsity level, and I’m confident they can do it.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do, but I’m confident this team is heading in the right direction.”
GREAT CROSSING 3, FRANKFORT 0
Frankfort lost Tuesday to top seed Great Crossing, but FHS held a lead on the Warhawks for the first time in three meetings this season.
“They played awesomely,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said of her team. “They had a desire to prove something, and I think they did. It’s the same thing I said after the Western Hills game. The score does not reflect the way they played. I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Panthers led 14-11 in the third set before Great Crossing (20-12) came back to take the set and match.
“I think they’ll realize, once they absorb their season is over, that they played one heck of a season this year,” Butts said.
FHS finished 10-19 this season, its third of varsity competition, doubling its number of victories from last year.
Frankfort has five seniors on this year’s team — Gracie Edelen, Emily Slone, Alexis Jones, Carly Sutton and Kiani Tatum.
“We’ll miss them,” Butts said, “but we return some strong underclassmen. We have eight sophomores and five freshmen. We’re still very young.”