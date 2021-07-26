WHHS dance team kiddie camp.jpg

The Western Hills High School Dance Team is hosting Kiddie Camp 8-11 a.m. Aug. 2-4 at the WHHS gymnasium. The camp is open to children in grades pre-K through eighth. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $60. For additional siblings the cost is $55. 

The camp performance will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4.

For more information and to register, email WHHSdance@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription