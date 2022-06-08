Western Hills logo

Western Hills will host an alumni soccer game Saturday at 6 p.m. on the WHHS synthetic turf soccer field.

The game is open to alumni from both the boys and girls teams.

So the coaches can have an accurate head count, alumni who plan to play in the game may message the coaches on Facebook or email them at kris.hellard@franklin.kyschools.us or mdawson@midway.edu (Marquee Dawson).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription