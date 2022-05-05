Western Hills logo

Western Hills will host a free youth football camp at the WHHS football field on June 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 6-7 p.m. each day.

The camp is open to children ages 6-11, and participants will receive a free T-shirt and free mini football.

To register, go to https://forms.gle/vhh8gp2B73izPDKv7.

