Frankfort High's football team led nearly the entire game, but with a touchdown in the final two minutes, Western Hills grabbed its first lead and the victory, winning 34-28 at WHHS.
"It's like I told the Frankfort staff, they probably outplayed us most of the game," WHHS coach Don Miller said, "but we found a way to win at the end."
The Panthers led 14-0 with Jaden Morgan returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Sam Davis hitting Azeno Williams with an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Kaden Moorman scored WHHS' first touchdown on a 91-yard run, making the score 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The score was 21-13 at halftime with Frankfort's touchdown coming on a 28-yard run by Williams and the Wolverines scoring on a 2-yard run by Jacob Fields.
Western Hills opened the third quarter with Moorman returning the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, making the score 21-19.
"We can't contain special teams because we can't man up and cover guys," FHS coach Craig Foley said. "We played well. We drove the ball, we played good defense, but I think they scored three touchdowns on special teams."
The Panthers extended their lead to 28-19 when Williams recovered a Western Hills fumble in the end zone, but the Wolverines got within a point with about seven minutes left in the game.
A punt return by Jason Rogers put the ball on the Frankfort 1-yard line, and Fields scored on the next play. A run by Dylan Engler for the two-point conversion made the score 28-27.
Moorman intercepted a pass on Frankfort's next possession, giving WHHS the ball at its 38-yard line. Engler ended the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and Frankfort turned the ball over on downs to end its chances.
"Part of the problem is we don't have everyone at practice to work on timing, and that's on me," Foley said. "I have to make that more mandatory."
The Wolverines had a chance to go ahead in the third quarter, driving the ball inside Frankfort's 1-yard line, but they lost the ball on a fumble, and FHS recovered at its 15-yard line to end the threat.
"That could have crushed us," Miller said, "but our defense stepped up when it had to, and we finished."
Western Hills and Frankfort both have open dates next week, and they return to action Oct. 4.
Western Hills (2-3) plays at Mercer County, and Frankfort (1-4) hosts Shawnee.