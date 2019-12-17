Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills competed in the Woodford County Invitational swim meet Saturday at Falling Springs in Versailles.
Western Hills finished 12 out of 23 teams in the combined team scores. FCHS was 17th, and Frankfort was 19th.
In the girls team standings, WHHS was 14th, FHS was 15th, and Franklin County was 16th.
The Wolverines were 10th in the boys team standings, and the Flyers were 14th.
WHHS’ Anish Penmecha finished fifth in two events, and Western Hills’ Logan Thomas was fifth in one event.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 13. FHS (Olivia Ellis, Ella Abney, Pauli Hancock, Caroline Miklavcic) 2:22.01, 16. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Regan Gregory, Sidney Wix, Gracie Mika) 2:23.06, 23. WHHS (Lauren Murray, Grayson Wilhoite, Logan Thomas, Keeli Lightfoot) 2:27.82.
200-yard freestyle: 13. Logan Thomas (WH) 2:23.21, 24. Ella Abney (FH) 2:36.50, 30. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 2:40.67, 34. Gracie Mika (FC) 2:58.79.
50-yard freestyle: 28. Regan Gregory (FC) 30.95, 36. Olivia Adkins (FC) 32.02, 37. Gracie Mika (FC) 32.34, 40. Olivia Ellis (FH) 32.46, 42. Sidney Wix (FC) 32.61, 44. Lauren Murray (WH) 32.73, 45. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 32.79, 53. Skylyn Ohler (FC) 33.31, 61. Grayson Wilhoite (WH) 33.83, 71. Maddy Floyd (WH) 34.64, 93. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 36.81, 98. Savannah Salchli (FC) 37.59, 100. Margi Walters (FH) 38.14, 102. Jewell Mueller (FH) 38.53, 115. Faith Wright (FH) 40.98.
100-yard butterfly: 23. Pauli Hancock (FH) 1:22.99.
100-yard freestyle: 5. Logan Thomas (WH) 1:00.73, 31. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 1:10.38, 62. Skylyn Ohler (FC) 1:16.37, 71. Maddy Floyd (WH) 1:19.72, 82. Savannah Salchli (FC) 1:25.87, 83. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 1:25.97, 85. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 1:27.21, 92. Margi Walters (FH) 1:31.76, 95. Faith Wright (FH) 1:33.62.
500-yard freestyle: 17. Mattie Brock (WH) 6:47.42.
200-yard freestyle relay: 21. WHHS (Maddy Floyd, Grayson Wilhoite, Keeli Lightfoot, Mattie Brock) 2:12.12, 29. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Skylyn Ohler, Savannah Salchli, Abbi Davis) 2:25.03.
100-yard backstroke: 17. Mattie Brock (WH) 1:14.86, 32. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:23.20, 34. Ella Abney (FH) 1:23.47, 35. Pauli Hancock (FH) 1:23.60, 42. Olivia Ellis (FH) 1:26.68, 48. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 1:28.21, 50. Lauren Murray (WH) 1:29.78, 58. Ella McCutchen (FH) 1:44.12.
100-yard breaststroke: 27. Grayson Wilhoite (WH) 1:31.81, 32. Regan Gregory (FC) 1:33.24, 48. Abbi Davis (FC) 1:52.49.
400-yard freestyle relay: 11. WHHS (Logan Thomas, Maddy Floyd, Lauren Murray, Mattie Brock) 4:40.99, 15. FHS (Caroline Miklavcic, Olivia Ellis, Sawyier Shaw, Ella Abney) 4:52.02, 20. FCHS (Gracie Mika, Abbi Davis, Regan Gregory, Savannah Salchli) 5:36.27.\
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS (Hunter Foster, Joey Curtsinger, Anish Penmecha, Zachary Waldrop) 2:01.59, 16. FCHS (Jackson Butler, Jackson Prewitt, Collin Matthews, Garrett Bourne) 2:22.37.
200-yard freestyle: 9. Collin Matthews (FC) 2:11.77, 13. Hunter Foster (WH) 2:19.78, 24. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 2:35.56.
50-yard freestyle: 6. Collin Matthews (FC) 24.80, 20. Kade Curtsinger (WH) 27.28, 23. Zachary Waldrop (WH) 27.81, 25. Chase Crume (WH) 28.13, 26. Jordan McDonald (WH) 28.43, 44. Jackson Butler (FC) 30.45, 50. Garrett Bourne (FC) 31.89, 51. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 31.94, 57. Nick Armstrong (WH) 33.23, 67. Collin Armstrong (WH) 35.51, 75. Abe Johnson (WH) 37.86, 76. Logan Prewitt (FC) 38.01.
100-yard freestyle: 5. Anish Penmecha (WH) 55.60, 20. Zachary Waldrop (WH) 1:04.41, 25. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:06.86, 32. Vance Mueller (FH) 1:09.82, 33. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:10.13, 38. Matthew Meyer (WH) 1:13.50, 41. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:14.83, 51. Collin Armstrong (WH) 1:22.47, 58. Abe Johnson (WH) 1:29.17.
200-yard freestyle relay: 17. WHHS (Jordan McDonald, Chase Crume, Abe Johnson, Nick Armstrong) 2:07.90, 22. FCHS (Garrett Bourne, Maximus Briedert, Logan Prewitt, Jackson Prewitt) 2:14.97.
100-yard backstroke: 5. Anish Penmecha (WH) 1:04.16, 24. Matthew Meyer (WH) 1:34.72.
100-yard breaststroke: 15. Kade Curtsinger (WH) 1:18.39, 17. Jackson Butler (FC) 1:21.13, 22. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:22.14, 30. Sam Davis (FH) 1:27.74, 37. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:36.44, 38. Jordan McDonald (WH) 1:38.97.
400-yard freestyle relay: 8. WHHS (Anish Penmecha, Joey Curtsinger, Zachary Waldrop, Hunter Foster) 4:14.17.