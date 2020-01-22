Western Hills’ Mattie Brock, Logan Thomas and Grayson Wilhoite all won events at a swim meet in Shelbyville Jan. 15 that was hosted by Collins.
Brock won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.58 seconds, Thomas won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.14, and Wilhoite took first in the 200-yard IM in 3:07.52.
In the boys 200-yard medley relay, the WHHS team of Anish Penmecha, Nikil Akula, Hithan Garla and Jack Caldwell won in 1:58.20.
WHHS was second in the combined team scores behind Collins, and Franklin County was third.
Frankfort finished fifth out of nine teams in the combined team scores, and the Lady Panthers were third among the girls teams.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
50-yard freestyle: 1. Mattie Brock (WH) 27.58, 2. Ella Abney (FH) 29.78, 4. Regan Gregory (FC) 30.69, 6. Gracie Mika (FC) 32.18, 6. Sidney Wix (FC) 32.18, 9. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 32.84, 10. Lilia Smithson (FH) 33.47, 12. Maddy Floyd (WH) 34.73, 14. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 35.91, 15. Emily Clark (FC) 36.06, 16. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 36.08, 21. Callie Rogers (FH) 39.97, 22. Margi Walters (FH) 41.00, 24. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 43.02.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Logan Thomas (WH) 1:00.14, 2. Mattie Brock (WH) 1:01.22, 5. Ella Abney (FH) 1:07.45, 7. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 1:09.21, 9. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:16.71, 10. Claire Moore (FH) 1:17.93, 14. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 1:24.81, 15. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 1:25.88, 18. Margi Walters (FH) 1:32.80, 19. Callie Rogers (FH) 1:34.75, 21. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:36.75, 22. Ella McCutchen (FH) 1:37.28.
200-yard freestyle: 2. Logan Thomas (WH) 2:16.61, 10. Lauren Murray (WH) 3:03.18.
500-yard freestyle: 5. Sidney Wix (FC) 7:35.14.
100-yard backstroke: 3. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:22.02, 8. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 1:24.75, 9. Lauren Murray (WH) 1:30.78, 11. Claire Moore (FH) 1:34.41, 15. Ella McCutchen (FH) 1:51.23.
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Lilia Smithson (FH) 1:27.99, 5. Grayson Wilhoite (WH) 1:32.39, 6. Regan Gregory (FC) 1:34.26, 7. Sawyier Shaw (FH) 1:34.99, 8. Maddy Floyd (WH) 1:48.33, 9. Abbi Davis (FC) 1:53.23.
200-yard IM: 1. Grayson Wilhoite (WH) 3:07.52.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. WHHS (Mattie Brock, Lauren Murray, Logan Thomas, Grayson Wilhoite) 2:01.29, 3. FHS A (Lilia Smithson, Sawyier Shaw, Claire Moore, Caroline Miklavcic) 2:10.79, 4. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Gracie Mika, Sydney Bailey, Regan Gregory) 2:11.73, 6. FHS B (Margi Walters, Callie Rogers, Ella McCutchen, Margaret Wilkerson) 2:38.14.
400-yard freestyle relay: 3. FHS (Caroline Miklavcic, Claire Moore, Sawyier Shaw, Lilia Smithson) 5:01.19, 4. FCHS (Sydney Bailey, Emily Clark, Abbi Davis, Sidney Wix) 5:24.91.
200-yard medley relay: 2. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Regan Gregory, Sidney Wix, Gracie Mika) 2:24.02, 4. (WHHS (Mattie Brock, Logan Thomas, Grayson Wilhoite, Lauren Murray) 2:25.72.
BOYS
50-yard freestyle: 2. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 25.32, 4. Anish Penmecha (WH) 25.64, 8. Gabe Kalla (FC) 27.57, 9. Alexander Bentley (FC) 27.67, 10. Dan McDonald (WH) 27.70, 11.Hunter Foster (WH) 27.78, 12. Zachary Waldrop (WH) 27.99, 13. Garrett Clark (WH) 28.19, 14. Matthew Mueller (FH) 28.20, 16. Jordan McDonald (WH) 28.72, 19. Jackson Butler (FC) 29.36, 24. Vance Mueller (FH) 31.54, 25. Gabriel Langley-Boaventura (FH) 31.95, 26. Riley Skaggs (WH) 33.55, 27. Ben Curry (FH) 33.72, 30. Nick Armstrong (WH) 34.58, 31. Jacy Langley-Boaventura (FH) 34.84, 32. Collin Armstrong (WH) 34.96, 34. Sam Davis (FH) 35.44, 35. Jarrett Stephens (WH) 35.89, 37. Abe Johnson (WH) 37.67, 39. Logan Prewitt (FC) 38.37.
100-yard freestyle: 2. Anish Penmecha (WH) 55.04, 3. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 55.94, 4. Collin Matthews (FC) 56.58, 5. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:00.84, 7. Gabe Kalla (FC) 1:03.07, 8. Jack Caldwell (WH) 1:03.80, 10. Jackson Cantor (FC) 1:04.24, 11. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:04.51, 12. Zachary Waldrop (WH) 1:05.16, 15. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:06.33, 16. Garrett Clark (WH) 1:06.57, 17. Matthew Mueller (FH) 1:06.72, 20. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:10.55, 21. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:10.62, 22. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:12.01, 23. Vance Mueller (FH) 1:12.73, 24. Matthew Meyer (WH) 1:13.10, 29. Riley Skaggs (WH) 1:20.10, 30. Nick Armstrong (WH) 1:20.42, 32. Collin Armstrong (WH) 1:21.94, 33. Abe Johnson (WH) 1:26.92.
200-yard freestyle: 3. Collin Matthews (FC) 2:11.38, 5. Hithan Garla (WH) 2:17.08, 11. Braden Kalla (FC) 2:36.73, 13. Garrett Bourne (FC) 2:49.92.
500-yard freestyle: 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 6:21.16.
100-yard backstroke: 2. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:12.57, 4. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:26.44, 8. Matthew Meyer (WH) 1:36.51.
100-yard breaststroke: 3. Nikhil Akula (WH) 1:11.28, 6. Kade Curtsinger (WH) 1:19.50, 7. Jackson Cantor (FC) 1:20.33, 8. Jackson Butler (FC) 1:22.55, 9. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:26.33, 13. Sam Davis (FH) 1:29.52, 14. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:30.73, 16. Jordan McDonald (WH) 1:32.90, 19. Logan Prewitt (FC) 2:05.03.
100-yard butterfly: 5. Hithan Garla (WH) 1:07.62
200-yard IM: 2. Nikhil Akula (WH) 2:22.25, 3. Jack Caldwell (WH) 2:24.77.
200-yard freestyle relay: 3. WHHS A (Zachary Waldrop, Jordan McDonald, Dan McDonald, Kade Curtsinger) 1:50.23, 4. FCHS A (Maximum Briedert, Gabe Kalla, Alexander Bentley, Collin Matthews) 1:58.38, 7. FHS (Sam Davis, Gabriel Langley-Boaventura, Vance Mueller, Matthew Mueller) 2:03.72, 8. FCHS B (Garrett Bourne, Jackson Butler, Jackson Cantor, Logan Prewitt) 2:05.41, 11. WHHS C (Collin Armstrong, Abe Johnson, Jarrett Stephens, Nick Armstrong) 2:24.93.
400-yard freestyle relay: 3. WHHS (Joey Curtsinger, Garrett Foster, Hunter Foster, Jack Caldwell) 4:18.30, 6. FHS (Gabriel Langley-Boaventura, Vance Mueller, Matthew Mueller, Jacy Langley-Boaventura) 4:51.98, 7. FCHS (Christian Adkins, Garrett Bourne, Jackson Cantor, Braden Kalla) 5:01.17.
200-yard medley relay: 1. WHHS A (Anish Penmecha, Nikhil Akula, Hithan Garla, Jack Caldwell) 1:58.20, 2. WHHS B (Garrett Foster, Kade Curtsinger, Joey Curtsinger, Evan Sinor-Huggins) 2:08.82, 3. FCHS A (Alexander Bentley, Jackson Prewitt, Maximus Briedert, Collin Matthews) 2:14.36, 4. WHHS C (Dan McDonald, Hunter Foster, Zachary Waldrop, Garrett Clark) 2:14.48, 5. FCHS B (Braden Kalla, Jackson Butler, Gabe Kalla, Christian Adkins) 2:17.58, 8. WHHS D (Nick Armstrong, Jordan McDonald, Abe Johnson, Matthew Meyer) 2:29.89.