The offense stalled for Western Hills’ boys basketball team, and the result was a 61-49 loss to Lexington Christian Thursday at WHHS.
“Shooting killed us,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We couldn’t score. We were 7 for 19 on free throws and 18 for 52 from the field.
“You won’t beat many teams shooting like that.”
After a close first quarter Thursday, which ended with LCA leading 15-12, the visitors pulled away for a 32-20 lead at halftime and 47-30 advantage after the third quarter.
“If this was going to happen, I’m glad it happened now,” Cody said. “We have some young kids who don’t have a lot of experience, and now they can see that it’s not as easy as it was the other night.
“You have to play night in and night out. You have to come in and compete, be ready to play. This was a good lesson tonight.”
The Wolverines opened the season Tuesday with a 66-41 win over Owen County.
The Eagles (2-0) led 55-32 with 6:34 left in the game for its largest lead of the night, but WHHS put together a 14-point run to cut LCA’s advantage to nine points, 55-46, with 2:34 remaining.
Lexington Christian responded with four straight points for a 59-46 lead, and the Wolverines didn’t get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Zach Semones hit five 3-pointers and led WHHS with 20 points, and Eric Gabbard scored 14.
LCA’s Tanner Walton led all players with 25 points.
“It wasn’t all bad, it’s wasn’t the sky is falling, but we got exposed,” Cody said. “The things we didn’t do were things we’ve been telling them they need to do.”
WHHS (1-1) plays its third game of the week tonight at Henry County.
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (61) — Phillipe N’Dia 8, Tanner Walton 25, Aaron Abrahamson 12, Chase Widmer 3, Ezekiel Grier 13.
WESTERN HILLS (49) —Noah Smith 3, Rafael Ruiz 6, DJ Outlaw 4, Zach Semones 20, Walter Campbell 2, Eric Gabbard 14.